Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New UIA Price Concept upon Infrastructure Ministry's Initiative to Reduce Air Tickets Cost. Can UIA Offer Prices for Low-Cost Flights?'

On Friday, May 12, at 10.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference, entitled "New UIA Price Concept upon Infrastructure Ministry's Initiative to Reduce Air Tickets Cost. Can UIA Offer Prices for Low-Cost Flights?' The participants will include UIA President Yuriy Miroshnikov and Vice President of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) for Commerce Serhiy Fomenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation is required by phone: (044) 451 8513, (067) 249 1277 or at: office@msgpr.com.ua; press.service@flyuia.com.