May 9 clashes in Dnipro must be thoroughly investigated – Poroshenko's rep in Verkhovna Rada

The reaction of the Ukrainian parliament to the events of May 9 in Dnipro, as a result of which veterans of the ATO suffered, should be tough, representative of the Ukrainian president in the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Lutsenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) has said.

"The reaction of the parliament must be tough and unambiguous. It is necessary to conduct a comprehensive investigation," Lutsenko said on the Channel 5 on Wednesday night.

According to her, the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction will demand a comprehensive investigation.