Facts

13:16 11.05.2017

May 9 clashes in Dnipro must be thoroughly investigated – Poroshenko's rep in Verkhovna Rada

The reaction of the Ukrainian parliament to the events of May 9 in Dnipro, as a result of which veterans of the ATO suffered, should be tough, representative of the Ukrainian president in the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Lutsenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) has said.

"The reaction of the parliament must be tough and unambiguous. It is necessary to conduct a comprehensive investigation," Lutsenko said on the Channel 5 on Wednesday night.

According to her, the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction will demand a comprehensive investigation.

IMPORTANT

U.S. involvement in Normandy format discussed during Klimkin's visit to Washington

EU Council approves decision on visa-free regime for Ukrainians

Trump discusses further U.S. support for Kyiv with Klimkin at White House

Groysman to pay official visit to Israel on May 14-16

Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

LATEST

U.S. advisers provide findings on reforms in Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukraine's Team Places First at WWII 'Battle of Nations' Historical Re-Enactment'

Police to evaluate facts presented in documentary about Sheremet's assassination – National Police deputy head

SBU does not confirm agents present at site of Sheremet murder

Ukrainian military down enemy's UAV in ATO zone

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price ua
ADVERTISING