U.S. involvement in Normandy format discussed during Klimkin's visit to Washington

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin during his visit to Washington and meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence has discussed with the U.S. side the possibility of involving the U.S. in settling the situation in Donbas, including in the Normandy format.

"The situation in Donbas and the implementation of the Minsk agreements were discussed, and the American side has a clear understanding of what the Russian aggression is and how threatening it is [...] The issue of involving the American side in settling the situation [in Donbas], including the Normandy format was discussed, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Mariana Betsa said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

She also said that the American side once again clearly confirmed its unchanged position on supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within recognized borders.

"This is a very important visit, which took place at such a high level," Betsa said.

As reported, Trump hosted Klimkin in the White House and discussed with him the situation in Donbas and further support of Kyiv by Washington. Before that, the foreign minister had met with U.S. Vice President Michael Pence.