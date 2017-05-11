Facts

12:49 11.05.2017

U.S. advisers provide findings on reforms in Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has held a working meeting in Kyiv on Thursday with foreign advisers from the United States under the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and heard their conclusions on the reforms in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The meeting was devoted to summing up the preliminary results of joint work of foreign specialists and representatives of the Defense Ministry, as well as formulating proposals on further areas of cooperation, the official website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Poltorak heard the conclusions of American experts on the current state and prospects of reforms in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces and gave relevant instructions to the heads of the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces to improve cooperation in certain areas.

IMPORTANT

U.S. involvement in Normandy format discussed during Klimkin's visit to Washington

EU Council approves decision on visa-free regime for Ukrainians

Trump discusses further U.S. support for Kyiv with Klimkin at White House

Groysman to pay official visit to Israel on May 14-16

Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

LATEST

May 9 clashes in Dnipro must be thoroughly investigated – Poroshenko's rep in Verkhovna Rada

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukraine's Team Places First at WWII 'Battle of Nations' Historical Re-Enactment'

Police to evaluate facts presented in documentary about Sheremet's assassination – National Police deputy head

SBU does not confirm agents present at site of Sheremet murder

Ukrainian military down enemy's UAV in ATO zone

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8021.html
ADVERTISING