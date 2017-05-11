U.S. advisers provide findings on reforms in Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has held a working meeting in Kyiv on Thursday with foreign advisers from the United States under the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and heard their conclusions on the reforms in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The meeting was devoted to summing up the preliminary results of joint work of foreign specialists and representatives of the Defense Ministry, as well as formulating proposals on further areas of cooperation, the official website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Poltorak heard the conclusions of American experts on the current state and prospects of reforms in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces and gave relevant instructions to the heads of the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces to improve cooperation in certain areas.