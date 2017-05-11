Facts

11:41 11.05.2017

Ukrainian military down enemy's UAV in ATO zone

Ukrainian servicemen downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in Donetsk region, another unmanned vehicle returned to the enemy's territory, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"On May 8, at 7:30, servicemen of one of the military units, which is located on the advanced positions of the ATO forces in the Yasynuvatsky sector, discovered two enemy drones of the Phantom 4 type that were adjusting artillery fire and conducting reconnaissance of the advanced positions of the ATO units," the press release posted on Wednesday, says.

As a result of well coordinated actions of personnel and sighting fire from the AK 74 and the Dragunov sniper rifle, one of the UAVs was destroyed, the second one returned to enemy territory.

