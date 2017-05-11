Amnesty International in Ukraine calls for unbiased investigation of May 9 clashes in different cities

The international human rights organization Amnesty International in Ukraine has called on investigators to conduct an effective and unbiased examination of the events of May 9 in a number of Ukrainian cities.

"Police actions during the events of May 9 in Kyiv, Dnipro and other cities raise a lot of questions, to which comprehensive answers should be provided as soon as possible. The report on the use of excessive force by the police against OUN representatives must be thoroughly investigated," a press release of the organization, distributed on Wednesday evening, says.

Director of Amnesty International in Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk points out the inadmissibility of the use of force by the police in some situations.

"If there is a need for the use of force by the police to ensure the rule of law, a number of requirements must be met. Among other things, the use of force should be justified (otherwise this is arbitrary use of force), and the minimum necessary force must be applied to achieve the necessary goal. We are concerned about statements that these requirements have not been met," she said.

The organization says that the investigation must establish all the facts related to the clashes in different cities of Ukraine on May 9, provide appropriate qualifications and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As reported, in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, on May 9, a number of actions in memory of those killed in the WWII were held. The actions were accompanied by clashes and the use of force by various groups of participants and the police.