Interior Ministry institute rector Hlukhoveria to head Dnipropetrovsk regional police – Gerashchenko

Vitaliy Hlukhoveria has been appointed to head Dnipropetrovsk regional police force, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"Introduction of the new head of the region's police force is taking place now. He is Vitaliy Andriyovych Hlukhoveria, who earlier headed the Interior Ministry's Dnipro Institute and knows well the situation in the region," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

A volunteer from the Dnipro-1 Battalion, chief of Dnipro City's police force Volodymyr Bohonis, was appointed deputy, according to Gerashchenko, who said, "for the last three years he has risen from an ordinary volunteer to a high-ranking police official."

Events in Dnipro on May 9 were rife with law violations by police. The violations will be investigated by a special commission headed by Yevhen Koval, head of internal security for the National Police of Ukraine (NABU).

Gerashchenko said NABU head Serhiy Kniazev announced the dismissal of the Melitopol police chief for shenanigans similar to those in Dnipro which took place on May 9.

As earlier reported, after a preliminary review of the shenanigans in Dnipro Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said he signed an order to dismiss the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional police Ihor Repeshko and the head of Dnipro's police department Andriy Bidylo, as well as their deputies. The reason was their failure to ensure public safety.

Avakov said a special investigative group has been dispatched to Dnipro to further check on actions by hooligans on May 9.