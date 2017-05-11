U.S. sends clear message in support of Ukrainians

Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly views the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Michael Pence as a signal of support for the Ukrainian people.

"An extraordinary day among diplomat's weekdays. The White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is a clear signal of support for the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Diaspora of America," Chaly wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

As reported, Trump hosted Klimkin in the White House and discussed with him the situation in Donbas and further support of Kyiv by Washington. Before that, the foreign minister had met with Pence. Chaly also took part in the meetings.