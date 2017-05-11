Facts

10:35 11.05.2017

U.S. sends clear message in support of Ukrainians

Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly views the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Michael Pence as a signal of support for the Ukrainian people.

"An extraordinary day among diplomat's weekdays. The White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is a clear signal of support for the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Diaspora of America," Chaly wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

As reported, Trump hosted Klimkin in the White House and discussed with him the situation in Donbas and further support of Kyiv by Washington. Before that, the foreign minister had met with Pence. Chaly also took part in the meetings.

IMPORTANT

Trump discusses further U.S. support for Kyiv with Klimkin at White House

Groysman to pay official visit to Israel on May 14-16

Turkey is reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk region police leadership dismissed after May 9 clashes in Dnipro

U.S. might join Normandy format talks on Donbas

LATEST

ATO HQ reports on 37 shelling attacks on ATO positions by militants, one wounded serviceman in past 24 hours

Ukroboronprom steps up cooperation with Defence Ministry of Turkey

Klimkin hopes Macron will discuss Normandy format coordination during his visit to Germany

EU visa-free waiver for Ukrainians to be approved on May 11

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, 4 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours - Kyiv

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5776.html
ADVERTISING