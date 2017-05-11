Facts

10:34 11.05.2017

Trump discusses further U.S. support for Kyiv with Klimkin at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed the situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin at a meeting at the White House, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington said on its Facebook account overnight into Thursday.

"President of the United States Donald Trump received Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the White House. The sides discussed further efforts to support Ukraine," the embassy said.

Prior to the meeting with Trump, Klimkin held talks with U.S. Vice President Michael Pence.

"The interlocutors discussed in detail a situation in Donbas. Pavlo Klimkin thanked for unwavering position of the U.S. Administration in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and in countering Russian aggression," the diplomatic mission said.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly also attended the meetings.

