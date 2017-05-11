Facts

12:30 11.05.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukraine's Team Places First at WWII 'Battle of Nations' Historical Re-Enactment'

On Thursday, May 11, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's Team Places First at WWII 'Battle of the Nations' Historical Re-Enactment" defeating this category's favorite - the Russian national team. The participants will include captain of Ukraine's team for the 'Battle of the Nations' medieval battle re-enactment Illia Vyshutin, captain of Ukraine's '21 by 21' team in the 'Battle of the Nations' medieval re-enactment Valeriy Vozniuk, representative of the of the 'Battle of the Nations' historical medieval battle re-enactment Pavlo Besaha (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists is required by phone: (095) 606 2858 (Liubov Sydorenko).

