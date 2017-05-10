Facts

14:17 10.05.2017

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, 4 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours - Kyiv

One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and another four have been wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the eastern part of the country in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry official Andriy Lysenko said.

"One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and two Ukrainian defenders have been wounded in action in the past 24 hours. Another two National Guard troops were wounded as a result of the detonation of an explosive device," Lysenko said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

