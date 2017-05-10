NSDC secretary discusses creation of new arms, armored vehicles in Turkey

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has discussed intensification of cooperation in the aviation and aerospace sectors, creation of new types of arms with high-ranking officials of the Turkish defense sector in Istanbul.

The press service of NSDC reported that Turchynov met Minister of National Defense of Turkey Fikri Isik, Secretary General of the National Security Council of Turkey Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu and Undersecretary for Defence Industries of Turkey Ismail Demir.

"The sides pointed out the strategic and friendly character of bilateral relations and a large progress in defense cooperation," the press service said.

Turchynov said that deep cooperation in the military-political and military-technical sphere is a key direction in Ukrainian-Turkish relations.

He highly appreciated work of the joint group for coordinating strategic projects created last year. Turchynov said that thanks to the group the list of Ukrainian-Turkish projects has been significantly expanded.

"The concrete results are important for us. They improve defense and security of our countries," he said.

Turchynov expressed hope that before a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyiv the sides would be able to start several joint projects.

Turchynov and high-ranking officials of the Turkish defense sector support the further intensification of cooperation in the sphere.