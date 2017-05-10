Facts

12:15 10.05.2017

Dnipropetrovsk region police leadership dismissed after May 9 clashes in Dnipro

After preliminary consideration of incidents and provocations in Dnipro on May 9, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has signed orders to dismiss Head of Dnipropetrovsk region police main department, Ihor Repeshko, Head of Dnipro city police branch Andriy Bidylo and their deputies in charge of security.

Avakov reported this on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

In addition, the interior minister launched an official probe into the clashes in Dnipro with a view to further studying the police actions.

Avakov promised that the results of the official investigation will be announced publicly.

On May 9, 15 people were taken to police stations in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in clashed during mass event. During the march of a column representatives of the Socialist Party and activists started a squabble because of the use of political symbols (flags). The activists demanded the flags should be removed, the police department of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported. Another conflict arose during the passage of the Opposition Bloc's column.

As a result of these clashes, 14 people were injured, including eight participants of the event and six police officers. In particular, two police officers were hospitalized after being sprayed with tear gas.

