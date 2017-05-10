U.S. might join Normandy format talks on Donbas

The United States might join the Normandy format of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the Donbas conflict, the TSN.Ranok program aired by the 1+1 TV channel quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin as saying.

The U.S. might join Ukraine, Germany and France in the Normandy format negotiations with Russia, but what is really important is efficiency of these negotiations rather than their format, Klimkin, who is visiting the United States, said.

Klimkin will stay in Washington DC until Wednesday evening, when U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Ukraine and Syria. Klimkin expects Tillerson to act as Ukraine's advocate in the negotiations with Russia, the television channel said.

Tillerson "understands not just the logic of our common stand in general but is also aware of details. It falls on him now to pressure Lavrov. I very much hope that he will succeed... We have had a very detailed phone call; perhaps it makes sense for us to meet [to address] the results of the latest contacts with the Russian side," the channel quoted Klimkin as saying.