Rada speaker calls on Norway to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

During a meeting with President of the Norwegian Storting (Parliament) Olemic Tommessen, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has called on Norway to recognize Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"Called upon the President Olemic Thommessen that Norway @Stortinget recognizes #Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians @UKRinNOR," the Verkhovna Rada speaker wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.