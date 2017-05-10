Facts

09:46 10.05.2017

PGO suspects Arbuzov of illegal financing of telecoms network

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has compiled and sent a letter on suspicion to former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov of committing the illegal financing of a special purpose telecommunications network in 2012-2013 at the expense of the national budget of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 220 million.

According to the PR department of the PGO, the former official is charged with Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"At present the issues of putting Arbuzov on the international wanted list and the election of pre-trial restrictions by court are being decided," the statement said.

IMPORTANT

OSCE SMM reports sexual harassment of employee by militant in Donetsk region

Ukraine's president expects final approval of visa-free travel for Ukraine by EU on May 11

Kyiv police reports 24 people detained following hooliganism on Mazepy Street

Some 45 people detained during May 9 events in Ukraine

Poroshenko stands for invigoration of 'Normandy format'

LATEST

Forty-nine detained for public order infringements; 8 policemen, 3 civilians injured in Ukraine on May 9

Turchynov takes part in opening IDEF-2017 exhibition in Istanbul

Poroshenko expects EU and G7 to extend sanctions against Russia in June

Ukraine's president expects final approval of visa-free travel for Ukraine by EU on May 11

Poroshenko: We reject Moscow's attempts to use victory over Nazism to meet imperial needs

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5788.html
ADVERTISING