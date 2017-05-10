PGO suspects Arbuzov of illegal financing of telecoms network

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has compiled and sent a letter on suspicion to former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov of committing the illegal financing of a special purpose telecommunications network in 2012-2013 at the expense of the national budget of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 220 million.

According to the PR department of the PGO, the former official is charged with Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"At present the issues of putting Arbuzov on the international wanted list and the election of pre-trial restrictions by court are being decided," the statement said.