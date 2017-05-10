Facts

09:22 10.05.2017

Forty-nine detained for public order infringements; 8 policemen, 3 civilians injured in Ukraine on May 9

Ukrainian authorities detained 49 people for breakdown of public order on May 9, including 33 in Kyiv, Ilya Kyva, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said.

"Forty-nine people have been detained for committing a breach of public security and order. Dnipro: six people, Odesa: six people, including two for [exhibiting] prohibited symbols. Another 173 people [have been detained under] Article 185 of the Administrative [Offences Code of Ukraine]. Khmelnytsky: two people for [forbidden] symbols. Chernihiv: two people for [forbidden] symbols. Kyiv: 33 people for [forbidden] symbols," Kyva said on the 112. Ukraina television on Tuesday.

Six policemen and three civilians were traumatized in Dnipro, he said. One policeman was injured in Kyiv and one law enforcement agent in Zaporizhia, he added.

A total of more than 400,000 people were there to take part in the May 9 mass events and more than 30,000 police troops were there to keep order, Kyva said.

