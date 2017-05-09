Facts

12:40 09.05.2017

Poroshenko notes courage of Ukrainian soldiers in defending country from Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on May 9 took part in the ceremony of oath taking by servicemen of the separate regiments of the president of Ukraine and the 101st separate brigade of protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Motherland trusts you to protect its freedom, sovereignty, and independence. I congratulate you on the important event in your life – taking oath of fealty to the Ukrainian people," the head of state said.

Poroshenko noted the soldiers of these military units take part in protecting the country from the aggressor.

"Except for the conscripts who, as I promised, do not participate in hostilities but pass military training," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked Ukrainian servicemen for their courage in defending the country against Russian aggression.

