Facts

12:31 09.05.2017

Poroshenko, Merkel note priority of implementing security provisions of Minsk agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation, during which they noted the priority of implementing the security part of the Minsk agreements and condemned the attack on representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Ukrainian president's press office has said.

"The two countries' leaders discussed the situation in Donbas, having noted the priority of implementing the security component of the Minsk agreements," a statement on the president's official site says.

The Ukrainian president said it was unacceptable to have "demonstrations of hardware held under the guise of parades" in the Donbas territories that are currently not controlled by Kyiv, the statement says.

Poroshenko and Merkel also stressed the need to free hostages.

When discussing the situation around the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the parties noted and condemned the attacks on OSCE staff and systemic interruptions of their work.

"They stressed the importance of conducting an inquiry and penalizing those responsible for the April 23 attack on the OSCE patrol," the statement says.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Merkel note need for 'Normandy-format' talks to continue with new French president

Poroshenko notes courage of Ukrainian soldiers in defending country from Russian aggression

ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on ATO positions over past day

EU Council to take final decision on visa-free for Ukrainians during Eurovision in Kyiv

No Ukrainian military killed in ATO zone on May 7

LATEST

Immortal Regiment march being held in Kyiv

Militants shell Popasna on Sunday with no casualties registered

SBU detains weapons traders

Some 3,700 law enforcement deployed at Eurovision venue – National police

Some 14 mln Ukrainians died during World War II – Turchynov

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
товары для котов на price.ua
ADVERTISING