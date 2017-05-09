Poroshenko, Merkel note priority of implementing security provisions of Minsk agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation, during which they noted the priority of implementing the security part of the Minsk agreements and condemned the attack on representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Ukrainian president's press office has said.

"The two countries' leaders discussed the situation in Donbas, having noted the priority of implementing the security component of the Minsk agreements," a statement on the president's official site says.

The Ukrainian president said it was unacceptable to have "demonstrations of hardware held under the guise of parades" in the Donbas territories that are currently not controlled by Kyiv, the statement says.

Poroshenko and Merkel also stressed the need to free hostages.

When discussing the situation around the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the parties noted and condemned the attacks on OSCE staff and systemic interruptions of their work.

"They stressed the importance of conducting an inquiry and penalizing those responsible for the April 23 attack on the OSCE patrol," the statement says.