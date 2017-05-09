Facts

11:40 09.05.2017

Immortal Regiment march being held in Kyiv

Participants in the Immortal Regiment march have begun to form a procession near the Arsenalna Square in downtown Kyiv.

There are up to 100 people in the procession, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. They are carrying photographs of participants in the Second World War and red carnations. A very large number of law enforcement officials have gathered in the area where the event is held.

Metal detector arches have been set up along Mazepy Street.

Meanwhile, members of nationalist organizations have hung out national flags from the upper windows of building 6A on Mazepy Street and turned on patriotic music. The law enforcement officials blocked the entrance to the building. They will prevent nationalists from exiting during the Immortal Regiment procession on the street, the policemen said.

A small altercation occurred near the Arsenalna underground station several hours ago. A heated argument between a man and a woman, who was carrying photographs of her relatives, participants in the Second World War, caused a scuffle. The policemen promptly stopped the scuffle.

Interfax-Ukraine
