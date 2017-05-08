Facts

11:56 08.05.2017

Poroshenko sends official congratulatory letter to Macron

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has sent a written message to Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on being elected President of the French Republic.

"Ukraine has been enthusiastically watching your brilliant campaign," the president said.

"The choice of French people is a vivid evidence of victory of the program of a progressive Europe of freedom over an alternative Europe of nationalism," the message reads.

The president assured the French leader that Ukraine will always be a reliable partner of France on that track.

Poroshenko expressed special gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for his personal uncompromising support for Ukraine in terms of ongoing Russian aggression.

"Your position in the course of the election campaign gives confidence that with your victory Ukraine has gained a reliable ally in the Normandy format and in its efforts to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity," the message reads.

He expressed hope for an efficient facilitation of France in the implementation of Ukraine’s European aspirations.

Poroshenko invited the newly elected president of France to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

