Facts

11:12 08.05.2017

Russian journalists accredited to Eurovision who illegally visited Crimea not to be admitted to Ukraine

Representatives of Russian media who illegally visited Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, and thus violated Ukrainian legislation, will not be admitted to the territory of the Ukrainian state, Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister and Verkhovna Rada deputy (People's Front), has said.

"None of those Russian journalists who are accredited in Kyiv for Eurovision and who previously violated the state border of Ukraine, illegally visiting the Ukrainian Crimea, will not be admitted to the territory of our country," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

Interfax-Ukraine
