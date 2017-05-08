Two Russian journalists barred from Ukraine

Two Russian journalists were stopped on the Ukrainian border on Sunday morning and banned from entering the country for three years because they had visited Crimea through "temporarily closed checkpoints."

"The State Border Guard Service notes that a Eurovision accreditation is not a document that gives the right to cross borders. In making decisions the State Border Guard Service, jointly with the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] and National Police, are guided solely by the interests and the laws of Ukraine," Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Oleh Slobodian wrote on his Facebook page.