Most ex-officials, Interpol withdraws from wanted list, are in Russia - Yenin

The overwhelming majority of former Ukrainian officials who served during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych and whom Interpol refused to put on the international wanted list are in Russia, and thus there are no levers of pressure on them, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin has said.

"Some 90% of those whom Interpol refused to put on the wanted list are in Russia. Irrespective of Interpol's decision, whether there is a red notice or not, Interpol determines for us that if these individuals are in Russia there are no levers of pressure on them," Yenin said on the air of UMN (Ukrainian Media Network).

He also noted the sanctions imposed by the Council of the EU in relation to Viktor Yanukovych and his 15 companions are in effect.

"That means their entrance to the European Union or a number of other countries, namely Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United States, etc., is now completely impossible," the official said.

He said, according to the Prosecutor General Office's estimates, about $40 billion was stolen during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.

"Over 2.5 years they stole about one national budget of Ukraine," the deputy prosecutor said.