Facts

16:27 06.05.2017

PGO suspects Arbuzov of illegal financing of telecoms network

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has compiled and sent a letter on suspicion to former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov of committing the illegal financing of a special purpose telecommunications network in 2012-2013 at the expense of the national budget of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 220 million.

According to the PR department of the PGO, the former official is charged with Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"At present the issues of putting Arbuzov on the international wanted list and the election of pre-trial restrictions by court are being decided," the statement said.

IMPORTANT

Five Ukrainian soldiers injured in ATO zone over past 24 hours

Trump approves consolidated budget providing $560 mln aid to Ukraine

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers 8.6 tonnes of medicines to Donbas – Border Guard Service

Peace in Ukraine depends on U.S. and Trump – Kuchma

Ukraine's Aviation Service restricts flights over Kyiv during Eurovision

LATEST

Russia undermining efforts to cease hostilities in Donbas - U.S. mission to OSCE Charge d'Affaires

Steven Seagal barred from entering Ukraine for five years

OSCE SMM records decrease in ceasefire violations in Donbas

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 58 times on Thursday

Success of 'Minsk process' does not depend on number of its participants – Kuchma

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Обувь
ADVERTISING