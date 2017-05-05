Steven Seagal barred from entering Ukraine for five years

The American actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in late 2016, has been barred from entering Ukraine for five years, the Ukrainian Security Service said.

"Pursuant to Article 13 Part 1 of the Ukrainian law 'On Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons and Article 7 of the Ukrainian law 'On Fundamentals of National Security of Ukraine', the Ukrainian Security Service resolved to ban the said individual from entering Ukraine for a five-year period," the Security Service said in a reply to a question from the media.