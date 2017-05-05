Facts

19:00 05.05.2017

Steven Seagal barred from entering Ukraine for five years

The American actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in late 2016, has been barred from entering Ukraine for five years, the Ukrainian Security Service said.

"Pursuant to Article 13 Part 1 of the Ukrainian law 'On Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons and Article 7 of the Ukrainian law 'On Fundamentals of National Security of Ukraine', the Ukrainian Security Service resolved to ban the said individual from entering Ukraine for a five-year period," the Security Service said in a reply to a question from the media.

IMPORTANT

Peace in Ukraine depends on U.S. and Trump – Kuchma

Ukraine's Aviation Service restricts flights over Kyiv during Eurovision

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 58 times on Thursday

Success of 'Minsk process' does not depend on number of its participants – Kuchma

PGO sends bill of indictment against ex-NBU top managers in UAH 787 mln embezzlement case to court

LATEST

OSCE SMM records decrease in ceasefire violations in Donbas

Militants shell Krasnohorivka hospital area, local resident wounded – Donetsk National Police chief

Ten military men, two civilians wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

ORDO militants fire on Bezimenne village where Ukrainian, Russian reps of JCCC present to discredit Ukrainian Armed Forces

Former SBU officer to be tried in absentia for desertion, treason in Kyiv

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING