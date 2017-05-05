Facts

14:22 05.05.2017

Ten military men, two civilians wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Ten Ukrainian military men have been injured in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area in Donbas over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

"Over the past day, as a result of the fighting, there have been no killed servicemen in the ranks of Ukrainian troops, but ten servicemen of the Armed Forces wounded as a result of shelling. In particular, there are six wounded in Luhansk and four in Pavlopil," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

