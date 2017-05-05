Facts

12:11 05.05.2017

ORDO militants fire on Bezimenne village where Ukrainian, Russian reps of JCCC present to discredit Ukrainian Armed Forces

Illegal armed formations of the ORDO shelled the village of Bezimenne of Novoazovsky district of Donetsk region last night to discredit the Ukrainian military where at that time there were servicemen of the Armed Forces as part of the JCCC, as well as representatives of the Russian side of the JCCC.

"On May 4, about 18:00, the illegal armed formations of the ORDO fired on the village of Bezimenne and the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the JCCC monitoring group, along with the Russian side of the JCCC with the aim of discrediting the government of Ukraine and carrying out provocations against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ATO press center reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

The headquarters said that by carrying out an information campaign, the militants are biased in accusing the Armed Forces of Ukraine of using tanks, without having any photos and video evidence.

"Illegal armed formations, while bringing forward fake accusations, do not take into account the distance between populated settlements, neglect the nature of the locality, the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons, especially the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carrying out the Minsk agreements, had completely withdrawn heavy weapons from the disengagement line, including tanks," the press center of the ATO headquarters said.

Staff said by doing so the illegal armed forces of the ORDLO have driven themselves into a deadlock, confirming the fact that it is they who violate all the Minsk commitments on the use and removal of prohibited weapons.

