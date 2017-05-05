Yatsenyuk, Avakov, Turchynov, former Russia's Duma MP Ponomaryov to testify in Yanukovych case

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, former chief of the Security Service Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov, former State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomaryov and other high-ranking officials, a total of more than 100 people, will testify in high treason case of Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovych.

"These are officials who held their posts earlier, some of them are holding their offices now. Military men who served in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea will be also present. Russia's ex-deputy of the State Duma Ilya Ponomaryov will testify as well," Prosecutor of the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko said on the air of Channel 5 during the "Information Day" on Thursday.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Turchynov, ex-SBU chief Nalyvaichenko, Interior Minister Avakov will be present. Verkhovna's Rada speaker Parubiy and former Prime Minister Yatsenyuk were interrogated during the pretrial investigation. All these witnesses will be summoned to the court," Kravchenko said.

As reported, the presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of Kyiv, Vladyslav Deviatko, announced a break in the preparatory meeting on the case of high treason of Viktor Yanukovych until May 18.

Kravchenko said that the state prosecution would ask the Obolonsky district court to sentence Yanukovych to life imprisonment under this case.