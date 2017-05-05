Facts

10:19 05.05.2017

Kremlin seeks rift between Ukraine and Poland

The Russian government would like to organize a hybrid front between the Ukrainian and Polish people because it is impossible to arrange a pro-Russian lobby, particularly in Poland, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Yan Pieklo has said.

"I think Russia would like to do the same thing with the Poles and Ukrainians it had done in Donbas. I do not think it's a war, just a hybrid front between Poles and Ukrainians to put us at odds with each other," the ambassador said on the air of Channel 5 on Thursday.

In his view, the reasons for this intention of the Kremlin lie in the impossibility of organizing a Russian lobby in Poland. "It is simply impossible to organize a pro-Russian lobby in Poland and Ukraine. Since it is impossible to organize such a lobby, then it is necessary to put Poles against Ukrainians," the diplomat said.

He also said that history should become the tool in this case. "There is a Russian network of spies that wants to play with these (historical) matters. But unfortunately, there is a nationalistic potential among Polish and Ukrainian societies," the ambassador said.

Pieklo also said that Poland and Ukraine should look for common heroes, make joint films and programs.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

