Facts

09:54 05.05.2017

Moldovan FM speaks against Russian military's participation in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration recommended the Operative Group of Russian Troops in Transdniestria not participate in a military parade to mark Victory Day in Tiraspol jointly with the unrecognized Republic of Transdniestria armed formations.

It was stated to Russian Charge d'Affaires a.i. to Moldova Yelena Kopnina, who was summoned to the agency over this issue on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry press service said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministry official expressed Moldovan authorities' concern about the activity by the Operative Group of Russian Troops, which is deployed in Transdniestria without coordination with the Moldovan authorities, and about the plans to attend the events, which are scheduled in Tiraspol on May 9 [Victory Day]. The Russian side was offered to abstain from such actions, citing the provisions of the Moldovan-Russian agreement dated July 21, 1992, in line with which the Russian forces, which are stationed in the region, committed to strictly observe the principle of neutrality in relationship between the two Dniester banks, until they are completely withdrawn from the territory of the Republic of Moldova," the ministry said in the statement.

