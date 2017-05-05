Facts

09:36 05.05.2017

U.S. backs Russia's, Turkey's efforts to reduce violence in Syria, calls on Syrian opposition to actively participate in these discussions

U.S. backs Russia's, Turkey's efforts to reduce violence in Syria, calls on Syrian opposition to actively participate in these discussions - Department of State

WASHINGTON. May 5 (Interfax) - Washington recognizes the efforts taken by Turkey and Russia in order to implement the Astana agreement, the U.S. Department of State said in a communique released on Thursday.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and the Russian Federation to pursue this agreement and have encouraged the Syrian opposition to participate actively in the discussions despite the difficult conditions on the ground," the document said.

IMPORTANT

Lutsenko promises to deal with removal of Yanukovych, Kliuyev and Onyschenko from Interpol's wanted list

PGO investigating embezzlement of over UAH 4 bln by employees, shareholders of Pivdencombank, Terra Bank

EC's decision on Crimea is part of intl community's response to Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

LATEST

Only six companies can audit largest SOE

Kremlin seeks rift between Ukraine and Poland

Moldovan FM speaks against Russian military's participation in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol

Kyiv to seek prosecution of Italian delegates who visited occupied areas of Donbas

Ukrainian political prisoner Panov announces 'dry' hunger strike

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
джинсы для мужчин на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING