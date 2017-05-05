U.S. backs Russia's, Turkey's efforts to reduce violence in Syria, calls on Syrian opposition to actively participate in these discussions

WASHINGTON. May 5 (Interfax) - Washington recognizes the efforts taken by Turkey and Russia in order to implement the Astana agreement, the U.S. Department of State said in a communique released on Thursday.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and the Russian Federation to pursue this agreement and have encouraged the Syrian opposition to participate actively in the discussions despite the difficult conditions on the ground," the document said.