Kyiv to seek prosecution of Italian delegates who visited occupied areas of Donbas

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the fact of the visit of Italian MEP Eleonora Forenza as part of the delegation of the left-wing group to the temporarily occupied part of Donbas, and said it will seek bringing them to justice.

"We sent a note to the Italian Foreign Ministry back on April 28 about the inadmissibility of violating Ukrainian legislation and demanded that measures be taken to prevent such a visit. As the result of these contacts, the Italian Foreign Ministry sent all the competent authorities and organizers of this provocation the information regarding criminal liability for violation of Ukrainian law. Italy stressed that its government supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and this position remains unchanged," the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maryana Betsa, said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that the Italian side stressed that this was a separate initiative of individuals and it in no way reflected the official position of Italy.

Betsa also said Kyiv will suggest bringing these delegates to justice.

Eleonora Forenza is an Italian politician, spokesperson for culture and communications in the Communist Refoundation Party and a member of the European Parliament.

According to a number of media reports, Forenza visited the occupied areas of Luhansk during May holidays.