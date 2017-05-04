Ukrainian political prisoner Panov announces 'dry' hunger strike

Ukrainian political prisoner Artur Panov charged with preparing a terrorist attack in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) has announced at the court session that he started an indefinite 'dry' hunger strike demanding his extradition to Ukraine within two weeks, the Russian regional Internet portal Kavkaz Uzel reported referring to a corresponding letter by Panov.

According to the publication, at a court session on Wednesday Panov appealed to the panel of judges with a request to extradite him to Ukraine.

Kavkaz Uzel also published a letter signed by Panov dated May 3, 2017, and addressed to journalists, in which the political prisoner denies rumors of his death and expresses the hope that he will someday return to Ukraine.

"I am alive, I live and I will live. I will live to return to Ukraine one day, to my family, my compatriots, in order to start to truly appreciate freedom and my life," the letter reads.

"The court decided to attach Panov's statement to the case materials and notify the administration of the detention facility," the Internet portal reported.

Some Russian media reported on May 1 that Panov had died of cardiac failure in a pre-trial detention facility in Rostov-on-Don.

Next day, on May 2, Rada's Human Rights Commissioner Valeria Lutkovska refuted the report of Panov's death.

Panov was detained in the Rostov region in early December 2015 after crossing the Ukrainian-Russian border. Investigators suspects him of plotting a terrorist attack in Russia. Panov was a minor at the time of his detention.

The North Caucasus Military District Court in Rostov-on-Don started Panov's trial on February 14, 2017.