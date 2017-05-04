Lutsenko promises to deal with removal of Yanukovych, Kliuyev and Onyschenko from Interpol's wanted list

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has assured that they will resolve the situation with Interpol's decisions to remove former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, ex-head of his administration Andriy Kliuyev and Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyschenko [also spelled Onyshchenko] from its international wanted list.

"Yanukovych's supporters… should not rejoice at Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych, Onyschenko, and Kliuyev from the wanted list. We will resolve this problem. We will either convince the Pechersky Court (district court in Kyiv) to comply with the demands of the new leadership of Interpol or will get a court verdict and will put these VIP-fugitives on the wanted list for execution of their sentence," Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) at its session in early March 2017 decided to remove the red notice for Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr. Head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Horbatiuk confirmed this information. According to him, the report on this matter was received by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in late April 2017. He also noted that Interpol had taken a similar decision regarding the international search of former head of Yanukovych's Presidential Administration Andriy Kliuyev.

At the same time, Ukrayinska Pravda Internet news portal reported citing press secretary for the National Police of Ukraine Yaroslava Tarkalo that Interpol also refused to put Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Onyschenko, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme to steal funds during the natural gas production and sales, on its wanted list.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Yuriy Ivaschenko said Interpol also decided to stop the international search for ex-minister of energy and coal industry of Ukraine Eduard Stavytsky.