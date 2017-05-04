Withdrawal of Interpol's red alert notice for Yanukovych not to impact high treason trial

The withdrawal of the Interpol's red alert notice for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych will have no effect on the progress of his trial on the counts of high treason, according to the Ukrainian Main Military Prosecutor's Office.

"Speaking of the withdrawal of the Interpol's alert notice for Yanukovych, it will have no effect on this proceeding whatsoever, because he was put on the Interpol wanted list on other criminal counts," prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko of the Ukrainian Main Military Prosecutor's Office told a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.