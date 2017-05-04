The Eurovision 2017 team recommend the ticket owners to come 2 hours prior to the show

The organizing team of the Eurovision are kindly asking those who have already bought the tickets for one or more shows to come Arena at least 2-2.5 hours before the show.

This is caused by three reasons. Firstly, the TV broadcasting starts at 22:00 sharp, as mentioned in the tickets, and the auditorium has to be full by this time.

Secondly, a pre-show, that is impossible to miss, is going to start 1 hour before the main show.

Finally, coming to the Arena on time will allow the visitors to avoid queuing, which can occur due to the security measures and necessary metal detectors and ticket checks.