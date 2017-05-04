Facts

13:40 04.05.2017

The Eurovision 2017 team recommend the ticket owners to come 2 hours prior to the show

The organizing team of the Eurovision are kindly asking those who have already bought the tickets for one or more shows to come Arena at least 2-2.5 hours before the show.

This is caused by three reasons. Firstly, the TV broadcasting starts at 22:00 sharp, as mentioned in the tickets, and the auditorium has to be full by this time.

Secondly, a pre-show, that is impossible to miss, is going to start 1 hour before the main show.

Finally, coming to the Arena on time will allow the visitors to avoid queuing, which can occur due to the security measures and necessary metal detectors and ticket checks.

IMPORTANT

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 52 times in past 24 hours - ATO press center

Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

LATEST

Withdrawal of Interpol's red alert notice for Yanukovych not to impact high treason trial

Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
зоотовары для собак на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING