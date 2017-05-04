Facts

13:18 04.05.2017

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 13 humanitarian trucks to the Donbas territory uncontrolled by Kyiv, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a report.

"Thirteen International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) trucks have entered the uncontrolled territory through the Novotroyitske checkpoint," the service said on Thursday.

The vehicles brought 236 tonnes of food, construction materials and medicines to people in the Donetsk region, it said.

IMPORTANT

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 52 times in past 24 hours - ATO press center

Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

LATEST

Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych from wanted list to be appealed – Horbatiuk

Interpol ceases search for ex-Ukrainian president Yanukovych

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING