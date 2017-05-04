ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 13 humanitarian trucks to the Donbas territory uncontrolled by Kyiv, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a report.

"Thirteen International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) trucks have entered the uncontrolled territory through the Novotroyitske checkpoint," the service said on Thursday.

The vehicles brought 236 tonnes of food, construction materials and medicines to people in the Donetsk region, it said.