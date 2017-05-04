Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

As of Wednesday evening, official foreign delegations from 39 countries participating in the international song contest Eurovision-2017 arrived in Kyiv. A total of 41 foreign delegations are expected to arrive, the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police of Ukraine said.

"To date, 475 people from among the official foreign delegations of Eurovision from 39 countries have arrived in the capital, and 700 people from the official foreign delegations of 41 countries participating in the Eurovision Song Contest are expected to come," a message, released on Wednesday night, says.

The law enforcement agency said that the places of residence of official delegations would be under round-the-clock security, and all their travels will be accompanied by the police.

"More than 10,000 law enforcers will be involved in the implementation of security measures in connection with the Eurovision Song Contest. Not only special police units, but also explosive technicians, canine teams, soldiers of the National Guard, employees of the State Emergency Service and other law enforcement agencies," the National Police said.

As is known, the semifinals of Eurovision-2017 in Kyiv will be held on May 9 and May 11, the final - on May 13. This year 42 countries will take part. This number of participants was exceeded only twice in the history of the contest - in 2008 and 2011.