Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

The presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of the city of Kyiv Vladyslav Deviatko has announced a break in the preparatory meeting on the case of high treason of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych until May 18.

Deviatko announced a break until 10:00 of May 18. Such a decision was made by the court after partial satisfaction of Viktor Yanukovych's motion for organizing a videoconference with him, the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine information agency reports.