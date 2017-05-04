Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

The presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of Kyiv, Vladyslav Deviatko, has given permission to a defense lawyer of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to organize videoconferences for the participation of their defendant in the judicial process.

"The court, having consulted on the spot, has decided to partially satisfy the defense's motion ... to allow the defense to participate in the meeting via video link," judge Deviatko said during the meeting on Thursday.

The judge said that the accused Viktor Yanukovych was summoned to the preparatory court session in accordance with the norms established by law.

At the same time, considering Article 6 of the Convention on Human Rights, as well as taking into account the practice of the European Court, the court considered it necessary to provide the defense the opportunity to participate in the preparatory hearing by means of a videoconference.