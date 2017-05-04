Facts

12:08 04.05.2017

Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

The presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of Kyiv, Vladyslav Deviatko, has given permission to a defense lawyer of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to organize videoconferences for the participation of their defendant in the judicial process.

"The court, having consulted on the spot, has decided to partially satisfy the defense's motion ... to allow the defense to participate in the meeting via video link," judge Deviatko said during the meeting on Thursday.

The judge said that the accused Viktor Yanukovych was summoned to the preparatory court session in accordance with the norms established by law.

At the same time, considering Article 6 of the Convention on Human Rights, as well as taking into account the practice of the European Court, the court considered it necessary to provide the defense the opportunity to participate in the preparatory hearing by means of a videoconference.

IMPORTANT

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 52 times in past 24 hours - ATO press center

Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

LATEST

Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych from wanted list to be appealed – Horbatiuk

Interpol ceases search for ex-Ukrainian president Yanukovych

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спортивные костюмы купить
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING