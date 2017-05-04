Facts

12:02 04.05.2017

Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

The presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of Kyiv, Vladyslav Deviatko, has refused to satisfy the motion of defense lawyer of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych to remand the session on the treason case before the decision of the appeal court on the change of the jurisdiction of the case is taken.

The judge made such a decision at a meeting on Thursday in response to the relevant motion of the ex-president's lawyers, the Kyiv-based news agency Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Until the Court of Appeal considers the issue of changing the jurisdiction, taking into account the systemic facts of pressure on the court, the interference in the operation of the automated system, it is not possible to begin consideration and there is no possibility for the defense to determine the position regarding the grounds for challenge [judges, court clerk], Vitaliy Serdiuk, lawyer of Viktor Yanukovych said during the court session.

The defense appealed the court with a motion to continue the consideration of the case only after the decision of the Court of Appeal of Kyiv on the issue of the jurisdiction of the case is taken.

The lawyer also said that there are facts of interference in the automatic system of distribution of cases, and on this basis it was decided to file a lawsuit to the Court of Appeal of Kyiv.

Judge Daviatko denied the motion.

IMPORTANT

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 52 times in past 24 hours - ATO press center

Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

LATEST

Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych from wanted list to be appealed – Horbatiuk

Interpol ceases search for ex-Ukrainian president Yanukovych

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
женские кроссовки
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING