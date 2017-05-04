Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

The presiding judge of the Obolonsky district court of Kyiv, Vladyslav Deviatko, has refused to satisfy the motion of defense lawyer of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych to remand the session on the treason case before the decision of the appeal court on the change of the jurisdiction of the case is taken.

The judge made such a decision at a meeting on Thursday in response to the relevant motion of the ex-president's lawyers, the Kyiv-based news agency Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Until the Court of Appeal considers the issue of changing the jurisdiction, taking into account the systemic facts of pressure on the court, the interference in the operation of the automated system, it is not possible to begin consideration and there is no possibility for the defense to determine the position regarding the grounds for challenge [judges, court clerk], Vitaliy Serdiuk, lawyer of Viktor Yanukovych said during the court session.

The defense appealed the court with a motion to continue the consideration of the case only after the decision of the Court of Appeal of Kyiv on the issue of the jurisdiction of the case is taken.

The lawyer also said that there are facts of interference in the automatic system of distribution of cases, and on this basis it was decided to file a lawsuit to the Court of Appeal of Kyiv.

Judge Daviatko denied the motion.