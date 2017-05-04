Facts

10:29 04.05.2017

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has welcomed the adoption by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe of a comprehensive decision in connection with the situation in Crimea occupied by Russia in 2014.

"I welcome the unique comprehensive decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on the situation in Crimea! Confirmation and the inevitability of Russia's responsibility," Poroshenko wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

