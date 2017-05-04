Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych from wanted list to be appealed – Horbatiuk

Interpol's decision to remove former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych from the international wanted list will be appealed, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine has said with reference to head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office Serhiy Horbatiuk.

According to him, the removal of Viktor Yanukovych from the wanted list was not due to lack of investigation or violations committed by the investigative authorities.

Horbatiuk confirmed that the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) at the session in early March 2017 decided to delete Interpol files from the red search list, that is, to remove the suspect Yanukovych from the international search.

Information on this matter was received by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in late April 2017. At the same time, the Interpol authorities warned about the confidentiality of the information provided and the prohibition of disclosure of its details.

"However, according to him, the adoption of such a decision is motivated by the existing shortcomings of the Ukrainian legislation on the choice of a preventive measure in respect of the wanted persons and the status of the suspect," a message says.

To date, Interpol's findings are being processed, which will result in a decision on further actions and, in particular, possible changes to the current legislation.