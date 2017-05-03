Facts

14:44 03.05.2017

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

On May 2, militants shelled the Ukrainian army positions in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed and seven were wounded, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

Attacks with the use of small arms, heavy machineguns, grenade launchers, mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons, anti-aircraft missile systems, and sniper rifles were observed in the Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk sectors.

For instance, "in the Donetsk sector, 120mm and 82mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms fired on positions near Avdiyivka," the staff said.

A Ukrainian soldier was killed "in the shelling of positions of a mechanized infantry brigade operating near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk sector," it said.

"Whenever a direct threat to the lives and health of servicemen occurred, commanders ordered to return fire," the staff said.

Interfax-Ukraine
