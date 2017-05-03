Facts

12:07 03.05.2017

Poroshenko appoints SBU chiefs in six regions

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed heads of departments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

The corresponding decree was signed and published on the president's website on May 3.

According to the document, the Main Department of the Security Service in Kyiv and Kyiv region will be lead by Serhiy Semochko.

Oleksadnr Dovzhenko will head the SBU branch in Odesa region was, Andriy Nosach – the SBU branch in Kharkiv region, Oleksandr Tkachuk – the SBU branch in Lviv region.

Volodymyr Pakhniuk has been appointed as head of the SBU branch in Vinnytsia region, and Viktor Panasiuk headed the SBU branch in Zhytomyr region.

