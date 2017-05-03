Facts

11:36 03.05.2017

Ukraine climbs 30 positions up in Global Open Data Index

Ukraine ranks 24th in the ranking of government data openness, according to the results of the Global Open Data Index study for 2016, having climbed 30 positions up compared to the previous year's results, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"This is another indication of the openness of the government's activities. Over the past year we have launched a single open data portal, provided free access to most basic registers, joined the international Open Data Charter and approved the relevant open data development roadmap," the premier wrote on his Facebook page.

A total of 94 countries were examined for the survey.

Having scored 49%, Ukraine shares the 24th spot with Austria and Slovenia. They are preceded by Hong Kong which ranks 23rd; Poland, Slovakia and Italy are 27th.

The ranking is lead by Australia and Taiwan, which share the 1st place with 79% and France, which is 3rd with 73%.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Myanmar close the ranking with 5%, 4% and 1% respectively.

The Global Open Data Index ranks each country according to their percentage of openness.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko invites Netanyahu to visit Ukraine

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

Merkel sees no point in replacing OSCE monitors with UN's in eastern Ukraine

Merkel sees no need to conclude new agreement on peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict

All of defendant's rights to be observed in Yanukovych high treason case proceedings – PGO chief

LATEST

Attacks cut power supply to Donetsk water filtering station

Ukraine not to stop water supply to uncontrolled areas of Donbas for humanitarian reasons

Libyan navy seize Ukrainian tanker suspected of smuggling oil

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4826.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING