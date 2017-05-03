Ukraine climbs 30 positions up in Global Open Data Index

Ukraine ranks 24th in the ranking of government data openness, according to the results of the Global Open Data Index study for 2016, having climbed 30 positions up compared to the previous year's results, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"This is another indication of the openness of the government's activities. Over the past year we have launched a single open data portal, provided free access to most basic registers, joined the international Open Data Charter and approved the relevant open data development roadmap," the premier wrote on his Facebook page.

A total of 94 countries were examined for the survey.

Having scored 49%, Ukraine shares the 24th spot with Austria and Slovenia. They are preceded by Hong Kong which ranks 23rd; Poland, Slovakia and Italy are 27th.

The ranking is lead by Australia and Taiwan, which share the 1st place with 79% and France, which is 3rd with 73%.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Myanmar close the ranking with 5%, 4% and 1% respectively.

The Global Open Data Index ranks each country according to their percentage of openness.