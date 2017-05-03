Facts

10:34 03.05.2017

Attacks cut power supply to Donetsk water filtering station

The May 2 attacks damaged a high-voltage power transmission line and cut power supply to the Donetsk water filtering station, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a report.

"There was no power supply to the Donetsk water filtering station as of 7 a.m. on May 3. Some 4,000 cubic meters of water have been stored in the city reservoir for the purpose of centralized water supply to residents," the service said.

The service said it was considering the possibility of repairs on the condition that its employees would be safe.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko invites Netanyahu to visit Ukraine

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

Merkel sees no point in replacing OSCE monitors with UN's in eastern Ukraine

Merkel sees no need to conclude new agreement on peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict

All of defendant's rights to be observed in Yanukovych high treason case proceedings – PGO chief

LATEST

Ukraine climbs 30 positions up in Global Open Data Index

Ukraine not to stop water supply to uncontrolled areas of Donbas for humanitarian reasons

Libyan navy seize Ukrainian tanker suspected of smuggling oil

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
товары для котов на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING