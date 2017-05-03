Attacks cut power supply to Donetsk water filtering station

The May 2 attacks damaged a high-voltage power transmission line and cut power supply to the Donetsk water filtering station, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a report.

"There was no power supply to the Donetsk water filtering station as of 7 a.m. on May 3. Some 4,000 cubic meters of water have been stored in the city reservoir for the purpose of centralized water supply to residents," the service said.

The service said it was considering the possibility of repairs on the condition that its employees would be safe.