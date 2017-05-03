Facts

09:42 03.05.2017

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill on ratification of the agreement on joint film making and cooperation in cinema between the governments of Ukraine and Israel, the press service of the head of state reported on Tuesday.

The implementation of the agreement would help to develop cultural cooperation in cinema between Ukraine and Israel.

According to Article 18 of the agreement, it will take effect from the date when the second written notifications on the completion of the domestic procedures required for taking effect the agreement are received through diplomatic channels.

