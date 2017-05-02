Merkel sees no need to conclude new agreement on peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict

There is no need for a new agreement to promote a peace process in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I do not think it is necessary to conclude a new agreement," Merkel said at a press conference on Tuesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked a relevant question.

Merkel said she was not contented with the growing secession trends in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"The expropriation of enterprises, the transport blockade, and other issues must be studied very thoroughly, and everything possible must be done to reverse this," Merkel said.

"Of course we want to make sure Ukraine gets access to its national border, which is also part of the Minsk Agreements, before securing a political resolution aimed at conducting local elections," Merkel said.